Manisha Koirala Mourns Death Of 'dear Friend' Irrfan Khan, Says 'You Are Irreplaceable'

Expressing condolence on the sad demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, actress Manisha Koirala took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt message for her “dear friend”. She wrote that Khan would continue to rule people’s hearts through his “brilliant work”. Recalling moments spent together, she added that their old conversations on spirituality, books, films, would always remain with her as a "treasure".

you will live through you brilliant work in our hearts for foreve, you are irreplacebale dear friend ..our conversations on spirituality, books, films..will remain with me as a treasur #IrrfanKhan #RestInPeace — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan passes away

Bollywood lost an actor par excellence with the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan at the age of 53 on April 29. Irrfan khan succumbed to a colon infection after being admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He had been fighting with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons, Babil and Ayan.

