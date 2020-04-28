Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Miss World Aishwarya Rai Shared The Frame With Nelson Mandela

Be it red carpet appearances or movies, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a sight to behold. The actor is recognised as one of the most beautiful and iconic divas of Bollywood. The actor may not be a major part of Bollywood movies in the present era, however, she has a firm foot in the industry. Recently, a major throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her modelling days has surfaced online.

The throwback picture that is surfacing online takes us back to the time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan represented India in the Miss World Pageant. In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen shaking hands with political leader Nelson Mandela. The actor is seen wearing a plum coloured blazer with black pants. Her look is completed with silver earrings and a sleek hairdo. Talking about her makeup, she has applied a nude makeup palette to compliment her look. Fans in huge amount have been swooning over the picture of this young ravishing beauty and also sharing the picture on her different fan pages.

In the recent past, a video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trending on social media platforms as well. It is a throwback video from an unreleased film that featured Aishwarya and Suniel Shetty in the lead, along with Paresh Rawal. In the video, fans can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dressed up and shooting for a dance number. The unreleased film was supposed to be titled as Radheshyam Sitaram, and was to be released in the year 1997, but was stalled due to some issues. It was being helmed by Anees Bazmee. Earlier, the director had also shared a throwback photo with the cast of the film.

