Irrfan Khan's Last International Film 'Doob' Begins Streaming On Netflix

Author Aseem Chhabra on Friday took to his Twitter handle to inform that late actor Irrfan Khan's last International film Doob is now streaming on Netflix. Aseem Chhabra has written Irrfan Khan's biography titled 'Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star'.

Penning a message about Doob, Chhabra said, "One of #IrrfanKhan’s last international projects - the 2017 Bangladeshi film #Doob is now streaming on @NetflixIndia. A rare “negative” role by Irrfan, he’s really good in this film and he speaks in Bengali. I wrote extensively on this film in my book on Irrfan." [sic] Irrfan plays a filmmaker named Javed Hasan who leaves his wife and marries an actress who was his daughter's classmate in school.

Directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, 'Doob' features Irrfan Khan and Parno Mittra of India and Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Rokeya Prachy of the neighbouring country. Produced by Jaaz Multimedia of Bangladesh and Eskay Movies (of India) and co-produced by Irrfan Khan, the film has bagged an independent jury award at the 39th Moscow International Film Festival besides being nominated for Golden Goblet Awards at Shanghai International Film Festival just before release.

'Doob' was in news earlier for being initially banned in Bangladesh in the wake of reports that the film was loosely based on late Bangladeshi writer and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed, but the filmmaker had denied that it was a biopic and the film later received a 'No Objection Certificate' from the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation. Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki had earlier said "Making 'No Bed of Roses' was literally no bed of roses for me. But I am very happy to see top international critics' warm reviews of the film and I have almost forgotten all the troubles we went through."

Renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

