Babil Khan Shares Irrfan Khan & Golshifteh Farahani's Picture; Fans Remember Veteran Actor

Renowned actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29, 2020, will be posthumously seen in his last film The Song of Scorpions is set to release in early 2021. Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan recently posted a story on Instagram featuring his dad and actress Golshifteh Farahani.

Also Read: Babil Khan Wishes Mother Sutapa Sikdar On Birthday; Calls Her 'Queen'

Babil Khan's Instagram Post

Babil Khan took to Instagram to post a never before seen picture of the late Irrfan Khan. The picture has Irrfan Khan riding a camel while smiling at the camera along with his The Song of Scorpions co-star Golshifteh Farahani. Both the actors can be seen enjoying the shoot with happy smiles on their faces. Take a look at the picture below:

Also Read: Babil Khan Watches 'Baba' Irrfan Khan's Role In 'The Darjeeling Limited'

Netizens were quick to comment on the picture. Irrfan Khan's fans shared their love for the late actor by leaving a lot of heart emojis in the comment section while remembering the extraordinary performance that he has given in all his films. Check out the comments below:

Also Read: Where Is Jurassic World Filmed? Here's Where Chris Pratt & Irrfan Khan Starrer Was Shot

Irrfan Khan's Films

Babil Khan had recently shared the motion poster of Irrfan Khan's last film The Song of Scorpions. The video started with the message ‘a golden chance to witness the magician on the big screen for one last time’ along with the caption “One more time, perhaps not the last. #thesongofscorpions." It is a 2017 Swiss-French-Singaporean Rajasthani language drama film written and directed by Anup Singh. The films stars Golshifteh Farahani as a tribal woman learning the ancient art of healing and Irrfan Khan as a camel trader. The movie had its world premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland on August 9, 2017.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Movies That You Must Watch On His Birth Anniversary

Who is Golshifteh Farahani?

Golshifteh Farahani is a 37-year-old Iranian actress. She has appeared in around 35 movies many of which have received international recognition. In The Song of Scorpions, she plays the role of Nooran a tribal woman.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Father's Handwritten Book, Reveals Plans Of Joining Cinema

The Song of Scorpions will be releasing in Indian cinemas soon. Along with Irrfan Khan and Golshifteh Farahani, the film also stars Waheed Rehman, Shashank Arora and Tillotama Shome.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.