Irrfan Khan’s Look From Angrezi Medium Revealed; Check It Out

Actor Irrfan Khan celebrates his birthday today, and on the occasion of the special day, the production house of Irrfan’s upcoming film- Angrezi Medium has revealed his first look online. The production house posted an exclusive picture of the actor on their social media account while wishing Irrfan on his special day. Check out the picture here.

Irrfan Khan’s first look revealed

In the image released by Maddock Films, Irrfan Khan is seen flaunting his contagious laughter. The Piku actor is sporting a blue coloured sweater and a light coloured sweater jacket. The simple yet trendy look has attracted a lot of attention from the netizens.

Maddock Films wished the actor in a post that read, "#happybirthday to one of our finest @irrfan. As his birthday treat to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This isn’t the cherry on the top, it’s the cherry, the icing, the entire cake!! Love n Light" [sic]

Although there has been a picture from the set of the movie that had popped up previously, the recent picture created an uproar amongst the audiences. The previously released image features not only Irrfan Khan but also Kareena Kapoor Khan who are seen facing each other. However, the picture that has been released today on the occasion of Irrfan Khan’s birthday is the first picture to be released from an official source.

Fans have commented on the recently released image claiming that they cannot wait for the movie to release. Netizens hope that Angrezi Medium does just as well as Hindi Medium and many have extended their warm wishes to the makers of the film.

Ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also posted about the movie. Netizens have showered the post with comments and have written about how they missed watching Irrfan Khan on the big screen. Check out what the fans have to say.

Can't wait to see you irfan sir on big screen..😘 — ashu 🇮🇳 (@ashutosh2369) January 7, 2020

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the film, Hindi Medium. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, which features Irrfan’s comeback to the silver screen after a brief hiatus that he took for medical reasons. The cast of Angrezi Medium includes Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor in prominent roles. As the movie pairs Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Irrfan Khan, netizens are eager to see the chemistry that the two Bollywood biggies share. Angrezi Medium is slated to hit the theatres on March 20, 2019.

