Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why She Agreed To Work In 'Angrezi Medium'

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest release, Good Newwz is currently doing wonders at the box office by earning over ₹100 crores within a week of its release. The actor has evidently garnered a lot of praise for her performance and she will be next seen alongside actor Irrfan Khan in the film Angrezi Medium which will release on March 20, 2020. Now, the actor has revealed why she jumped on-board for Angrezi Medium.

Kareena Kapoor's reason to join the cast of Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium will be the sequel to the 2017 film Hindi Medium, which featured Irrfan Khan alongside Saba Qamar. For the sequel, the makers decided to rope-in Kareena Kapoor Khan for a small part. Kareena has now revealed as to why she joined the cast even though her portion in the film will be a small one. The actor has stated that though her part in the film will be a small one, she did not want to miss the opportunity to work with Irrfan Khan.

Kareena added that a box needed to be ticked in her career that she had the pleasure of working with Irrfan Khan as he is a brilliant performer according to her. She believes that an artist learns a lot of things from other performers. Kareena grabbed the opportunity as she wasn't sure if she would get it again. According to Kareena, both her and Irrfan Khan are dramatically different actors and do not work on the same kind of movies. Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly wrapped the shooting of her portions for the film in London. Angrezi Medium will also mark Irrfan Khan's comeback to film after recovering from a terminal disease.

