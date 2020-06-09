Irrfan Khan’s Loss Is One That He Can Never Get Over, Reveals Shoojit Sircar

Irrfan Khan's sudden demise left the film industry shocked and tons of heartfelt tributes flowed in from fans and celebs alike to commemorate for the late actor. However, director Shoojit Sircar is one of the people who are still trying to get over Irrfan Khan's death. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the director opened up about it.

Shoojit Sircar on Irrfan Khan’s death

Bollywood director Shoojit Sircar recently opened up about Irrfan Khan's death and how much it affected him. Irrfan Khan was the initial choice for Shoojit Sircar’s film Sardar Udham Singh. However, when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, the actor dropped out of the film but even then the director wanted to wait for him. Over time, Vicky Kaushal came aboard.

Shoojit Sircar revealed that Sardar Udham Singh is dedicated to Irrfan Khan since he valued stories more than anything else. The director also added that he still thinks about the late-actor almost every day and revealed he had become close to Irrfan Khan in the last few years when he was undergoing treatment abroad. The director revealed that he is constantly in touch with Irrfan Khan’s family.

Shoojit Sircar mentioned that it was Irrfan Khan’s son Babil who broke the news to him that morning. The director added that he can never get over the loss. He further spoke about how he can still feel Irrfan Khan talking to him and being there with him.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, aged 53. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital for colon infection. Irrfan Khan had been suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour, which is an extremely rare type of cancer, for the past two years. Several members of the film fraternity shared their condolences and last respects to the actor on his untimely demise.

Shoojit Sircar will be kickstarting the work on Sardar Udham Singh soon as the government eases the lockdown restrictions. He added that team will be getting back to work keeping in mind the guidelines that the government has laid down. The director also mentioned that the work in the coming future will not be easy and that shooting is a process that is best done in utter chaos. Sircar further said that since the virus would be here for a long time, one will have to adhere to these methods from now on.

