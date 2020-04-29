Irrfan Khan's Movies On Hotstar That All Fans Must Watch To Remember The Legend; See List

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was one of the most loved actors of all time. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, he passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday.

After his demise, many celebs and fans from across the globe are sending in their condolences to the family of Irrfan Khan and are praying for his soul. here are some Irrfan Khan's movies which you can watch on Hotstar.

Irrfan Khan's movies on Hotstar

Angrezi Medium

This is the last major film in which Irrfan Khan will be seen. This 2020 film got an online release on Disney+ Hotstar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This film was loved by fans and will be the film which will mark the end of Irrfan Khan's legacy of acting.

Talvar

Talvar is a 2015 thriller film which was inspired from a real-life case of Noida Double Murder Case of 2008. In this film, the protagonist investigator is played by Irrfan Khan who investigates the case. Things change when the parents are said to be the prime suspects of the murders.

Maqbool

Maqbool is a 2003 film from Irrfan Khan's several movies of 2003. This movie is about an underworld don's henchman, who falls in love with the boss's mistress. After falling in love the mistress forces the Henchman to kill the don and take his place.

7½ Phere

7½ Phere is a comedy movie where Irrfan plays the role of the lead actor. In this film, Asmi (Juhi Chawala) who is a director convinces Manoj (Irrfan Khan) to install hidden cameras in his house so that they can film the wedding preparations. But all this backfires as he soon realises all the family secrets are out and the things are getting messed up.

