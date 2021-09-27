Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Digs Out His Old Pictures With Tom Hanks, Other Hollywood Stars

As Babil Khan frequently shares glimpses of his late father, Irrfan Khan, he recently posted some unseen pictures of the legendary actor on social media.

Many fans were overwhelmed after seeing Irrfan Khan’s pictures while many others assured Babil that he will surely make his father proud. Some of them also praised his father and mentioned how he left a mark on billions of people.

Babil Khan cherishes his father’s memorable pictures with Hollywood stars

Babil Khan recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures of his late father, Irrfan Khan in which he can be seen sharing some of the cherishing moments with popular Hollywood stars. In the caption, he stated how he had an 'insane legacy' to live up to.

Many fans took to Babil Khan’s Instagram post and mentioned how much they missed the late actor while many others shared words of praise for his father stating how there was nobody like him. A fan stated, "Your Baba left his mark on billions around the world. Fans like me remember him as a part of our own families. Yes my friend, that is an insane legacy to live up to ![sic]," while another one comforted him by stating, "Best part is I don't think your father ever thought about the kind of legacy he was creating. he kept moving and flowing with his art/cinema for the love of it. Don't take any load:)[sic]." Another fan further commented, "Ofcourse you do. Your father was one wonder our industry had and there's no one like his craft’ while other wrote ‘Oh you do mate!!! But the question is, can you do this? Yes! Will you make him proud? Yes! Go on then![sic]."

Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Babil Khan’s latest Instagram post

Babil Khan recently penned a thoughtful note under another Instagram post depicting himself with a pal. In the caption, he wrote, “My steps sink into the dunes of an unfamiliar desert. Waves of Gallium rising and falling like tides of a furious ocean bringing with it storms that sweep away time and space, a sight only to be witnessed when our earth and a vicious moon are unable to sort their romantics out. I witness shipwrecks. Wrecks that once belonged to the surface of the ocean, before the sun burnt out and the oceans they evolved...[sic]."

Check out his post below

(Image: PTI/@Babil.i.k/Instagram)