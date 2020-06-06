Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Shares Unseen Picture Of Late Actor

It has been more than a month since the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, and fans and the film fraternity are still not over the shocking news. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 in Mumbai after he was taken to the hospital for colon infection. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan Khan. His untimely death left everyone in grief as he was one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood and Hollywood too. Recently, his son Babil Khan took to his Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of the late actor remembering him. Take a look at his post here.

Babil Khan shares father Irrfan Khan's pic

On June 6, Babil shared a picture in which Irrfan Khan is seen in the desert with a Camel. In the monochrome picture, Irrfan is seen sitting down and feeding the camel. Babil captioned the picture and wrote, "He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him". Take a look at the post here.

Apart from this two days ago, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took to his Instagram and posted a couple of videos of himself. In these video's he can be seen singing and playing an original song for his fans. The video was shot in monochrome and shows a moody Babil Khan singing a freestyle song on love. He shared a couple of videos and in the second and third video the room is almost blacked out and one can hear Babil Khan playing his acoustic guitar. Take a look at the post here.

Before this, Babil also shared a post where Irrfan Khan is seen interacting with school kids at his Panvel farmhouse. Babil captioned the post and wrote, "Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet. Many fans and admirers of Irrfan Khan found these pictures delightful and said that it was an image for sore eyes". Take a look at the post below.

