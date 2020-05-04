Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Glimpse Of Actor's Painting In Mumbai's Bandra

Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away last week on April 29, at the age of 53. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons Babil and Ayaan. His sudden demise comes as shocking news for his fans and everyone in the entertainment industry. Even though the actor is no more, his legacy is certainly living on. Recently, two Mumbai artists took to their art to give Irrfan Khan a heartfelt tribute. The artists painted Irrfan Khan’s mural. Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of the artwork.

According to a media report, Irrfan Khan’s mural is painted by two artists from Mumbai named Vikas Bansal and Ranjit Dahiya. The painting is done in the bylanes of Bandra in Mumbai. Irrfan Khan’s mural is painted by using mostly three colours, Black, Yellow and white. It is a portrait painting of Irrfan Khan. Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to his Instagram story to share a picture of the same. He tagged Bollywood art project in his story. Irrfan Khan’s mural is done beautifully by the artists is one of the most fitting tributes to one of the greatest actors in the industry.

Irrfan Khan's mural shared by his son

According to a media report, the mural’s location in Bandra is also very close to Irrfan Khan’s 2013 movie The Lunchbox. Irrfan Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium. He was away from the promotions of Angrezi Medium due to his health concerns. The movie released in March 2020 and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. He was admitted a day before his demise. The nationwide lockdown made it difficult for Bollywood celebrities and his fans to attend his funeral. Irrfan Khan had recently lost his mother too and the actor could not attend his mother’s funeral because of the lockdown. A lot of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, etc. took to their social media to share their feelings on Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise.

