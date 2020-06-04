Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Uploads A Video Of Him Playing Acoustic Song; Watch

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan just posted a couple of videos of himself in which he can be seen singing and playing an original song. The monochrome video shows a moody Babil Khan singing a freestyle love song. In other video's, the room is almost blacked out and we can hear Babil Khan's acoustics on a guitar. Many fans and celebrities responded with wonder and appreciation.

Powerful vocals, says Tushar Tyagi

Babil Khan, late actor Irrfan Khan's son, recently uploaded three videos of himself freestyling an acoustic performance. The star kid is seen singing a beautiful love song and the video is almost blacked out. In the first video, we see Babil making faces and stopping many times. Many fans and admirers were quick to respond that Babli sounded great and had a wonderful voice. Many celebrities also praised him and commented on the video. Popular actor Pratralekhaa commented many clapping emojis and director Tushar Tyagi commented that Babil had powerful vocals. Another filmmaker to also respond was Asish Mohan who commented hearts on Babil's videos.

Picture Courtesy: Babil's Instagram

Babil Khan isn't very active on social media and barely posts any pictures or videos, making this video a treat for his admirers. In one of his recent posts, he shared a memory of his deceased father Irfan Khan. In the picture, we can see Irrfan Khan surrounded by kids and people. The picture has been clicked a while back showing Irfan Khan visiting his farmhouse in Panvel. Babil captioned this picture - Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet. Many fans and admirers of Irrfan Khan found these pictures delightful and said that it was an image for sore eyes.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Babli Khan's Instagram

