Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Has A Humble Response To Fan On #boycottstarkids; Read Here

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan gave a humble reply to a fan when asked about nepotism. Babil Khan shared a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput on his official Instagram account on Tuesday. It garnered numerous likes and comments from the fans and celebrities alike.

Babil Khan's humble response

Babil Khan took to his official Instagram handle and shared a heartbreaking post following the demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. Besides talking about mental health awareness and dropping broken heart emoticons, fans and followers have commented about nepotism in the Bollywood film industry. They also urged everyone to unfollow star kids on social media.When the fan wrote about justice in the industry, Babil Khan had a great response to the comment. He concluded by saying that he hoped to impress everyone with his hard work and performance. Khan replied by saying, “Bhai toh meri yeh hi ummeed rahegi ki mein apni mehnat aur performance se aapka dil itna khush kar doon ki aapko yeh lage hi na ki mere journey mein koi unfairness hui hai ðŸ™".

Babil Khan also calmly explained the pressures and expectations of being a child of a big star. Irrfan Khan’s son wrote, "@yashbansal2937 brother, do you understand the pressures and expectations of being the son of someone who changed the concept of acting in Indian cinema? I understand your frustration against nepotism, but there are two sides to every coin".

Also read: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Picture While Remembering Father, Pens Heartfelt Caption

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Has Worked With Irrfan Khan And These Actors Only Once

Babil Khan's post for Sushant Singh Rajput

Babil Khan’s post features late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback pictures while climbing a rickshaw. He is visible wearing dhoti pants with a tee and has sported long hair. Khan’s Instagram photo garnered around 16,000 likes and over 340 comments in no time. In the caption alongside his social media post, Irrfan Khan’s son wrote, “W** is happening? I can’t find the words. Man, if you feel clear signs, don’t go searching for a reason, please go to the doctor instead.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his residence on June 14. His last rites were performed a day later. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the untimely demise of the 34-year-old actor. Meanwhile, Sushant's team has come up with a website that talks about the late actor's thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes that he wanted to share with his fans and his Instagram page has also been memorialised.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.