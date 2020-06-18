Kareena Kapoor Has Worked With Irrfan Khan And These Actors Only Once

Kareena Kapoor is one versatile actor who has worked with abundant actors, directors, producers, and more in her career so far. Kareena Kapoor's movies include 36 China Town, Jab We Met, Fiza, Hulchul, Heroine, Kambakkht Ishq, and many more. Kapoor although worked with many stars, there are quite some actors with whom she has worked only once. Listed below are these prominent actors with whom Kapoor has worked only once.

Kareena has worked with these prominent actors only once

Irrfan Khan

Kareena Kapoor over the course of her long filming career has worked with Irrfan Khan only once. The two actors were seen in Irrfan Khan's last film, Angrezi Medium. The film followed the life of a hard-working father who makes ends meet to keep his promise to his daughter. The father-daughter visit London after much struggle. The film directed by Homi Adajania has an IMD rating of 7.3. The film made much news with its songs and storyline. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in prominent roles.

Arjun Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were seen in the film Ki and Ka. That was the only film starring the two popular stars. The popular 2016 film follows the life of Kia an ambitious woman who gets married to Kabir, a man who prefers the role of a house husband. They enjoy their unconventional relationship until issues come up. The film directed by R. Balki has an IMDb rating of 5.8. The film won hearts not only with it's cast but also edgy and peppy songs. The film is a mix of Comedy, Drama, and Romance.

Sonam Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was seen in an all girlf flick with Sonam Kapoor. The two popular and beautiful actors worked with each other just once for the film, Veerey Di Wedding. The film follows the life of Kalindi's friends Avni, Sakshi, and Meera who come to meet her after they learn about her wedding with her boyfriend, Rishabh. Their lives change when Sakshi takes her girls to Thailand and they rediscover themselves. The film directed by Shashanka Ghosh has an IMDb rating of 3.2. The popular film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

