Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Picture While Remembering Father, Pens Heartfelt Caption

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan recently shared a photo himself. Though the picture looks a little blur, the striking resemblance that Babil’s face bears to his dad Irrfan Khan is unmissable. Interestingly, Babil Khan captioned the picture as, “Oh my god, you look just like your dad!”

Fans in huge numbers also flooded the comment section of Babil’s post. They complemented Babil Khan and also cherished some good old memories of the late actor Irrfan Khan. Some fans even went on to ask Babil about how he feels about taking his father’s legacy ahead. Check out the post:

Babil Khan shares some unseen pictures of father Irrfan Khan

Earlier, Babil Khan shared some unseen pictures of late actor Irrfan Khan. On June 6, Babil shared a picture in which Irrfan Khan is seen in the desert with a camel. In the monochrome picture, Irrfan is seen sitting down and feeding the camel. Babil captioned the picture with: "He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him". Take a look at the post here:

Babil also shared a post where Irrfan Khan is seen interacting with school kids at his Panvel farmhouse. Babil captioned the post and wrote, "Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet. Many fans and admirers of Irrfan Khan found these pictures delightful and said that it was an image for sore eyes". Take a look at the post below.

Irrfan Khan's death

Actor Irrfan Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on April 29 losing his battle with a rare form of cancer, a statement from his representative said. He was 54. The Maqbool actor, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, lost his mother in Jaipur just days ago of his demise. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

