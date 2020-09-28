Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Pictures Of His Grave In Mumbai, Says, 'Baba Liked It Wild'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Monday evening took to his Instagram handle to share a few pictures of his father's grave in Mumbai. His post comes after Sutapa Sikdar earlier in the day responded to a fan who raised concern over the condition of the late actor's grave.

Babil shared two pictures, one with his younger brother Ayaan watering the grave and the other that shows flowers laid out on their father's grave. Babil wrote, "Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong" [sic]. See below —

A fan wrote, “Dear Sutapa, recently I saw a photo of Irrfan bhai’s graveyard. I was heart broken, cause it’s only few months and his graveyard looks like trash dumpster. I thought you planted ‘Rat ki Rani’, since he loved that plant. What happened? If the photo is real, then it’s a crying shame. If you have a real recent photo of the graveyard, please Post it."

Sutapa in her response wrote that she created a shrine for the actor at Igatpuri as she is not allowed to visit Irrfan’s grave in Mumbai (Versova Muslim Kabrastan). She wrote, "Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards.hence I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..its rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely."

