Sutapa Sikdar Remembers 'Wonderful Gift' From Irrfan Khan On World Environment Day

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to her social media accounts on World Environment Day and shared a picture of the tree that her late husband had planted in 2016. She posted a picture of a kachnar tree that the late Bollywood actor had planted in the premises of a resort in Uttarakhand. Along with the pictures, Sutapa captioned the post with the words, "What a wonderful gift to get today! trees will always bloom even after you are gone plant trees #irrfan #worldenvironmentday #ahanaresorts #kaladungi"

Have a look:

Read | Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar says, 'Not lost, have gained in every which way'

It has been more than a month since the legendary actor Irrfan Khan passed away but his memories have been kept alive on social media for his fans and followers across the world by his wife Sutapa and also his sons, Babil and Ayaan. The elder of his two sons, Babil has dedicated plenty of his social media updates to his father which has overwhelmed his fans time and again. On Saturday, Babil had shared a throwback picture of the Gunday actor sitting opposite a camel while looking into his eyes.

Read | 'Extended Mother's Day', says Babil sharing a pic with Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar

Babil wrote, "He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him."

Have a look:

Read | Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shares a heartfelt post, says she hears him in the rains

With the onset of monsoon throughout the country, Sutapa also took to her social media to express her love for her late husband. She shared pictures of the clouds and the rain along with a throwback picture of Irrfan Khan. She captioned the post, "And the rain comes I hear you Irrfan.. Between that realm and this the rain connects.. I am drenched in your love🤗".

Have a look:

Irrfan Khan breathed his last at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 29. He had been admitted to the hospital after suffering from colon infection. The self-effacing National Award winner who acted in films as diverse as Life of Pi, The Namesake, Haasil had stayed away from the public eye after being diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. He later went to the UK for treatment.

Read | Sutapa Sikdar puts up heartfelt note mourning one month of Irrfan Khan's sad demise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.