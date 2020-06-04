Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Shares A Heartfelt Post, Says She Hears Him In The Rains

Film producer Sutapa Sikdar has been posting some heartfelt messages for her late husband and actor Irrfan Khan. The producer recently took to her Facebook profile to share some pictures of the rainy weather along with Irrfan Khan. She shared how the rain has become a way for her to connect with Irrfan.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan uploads a video of him playing acoustic song; watch

Sutapa Sikdar's heartfelt post

Sutapa Sikdar took to her Facebook to share two pictures and a video with her friends and followers. The first picture shows Irrfan in a water body with a black floater with him as he smiles towards the camera. The second picture is a stunning view of a tree in contrast with the blue sky. Sutapa added a video to the post, which shows the pitter-patter of the rain. In the caption of the post, Sutapa first addressed Irrfan directly, thanking him and saying that she can hear him. She said how she knows that rain is for her from Irrfan and that it touched her body and her soul. In the end, Sutapa added that between the two realms that have separated them, Irrfan and Sutapa are connected once again by rain:

Thank you soooo much I hear you ...yes I know it's from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us.. Posted by Sutapa Sikdar on Thursday, 4 June 2020

ALSO READ | When Deepika Padukone selected Irrfan Khan in ‘Piku’ over Ranveer Singh in ‘Simmba’

Sutapa has been pouring her heavy heart and love for Irrfan Khan on her Facebook. In another heart-touching post, Sutapa shared two pictures of Irrfan Khan on Facebook. She shared a quote with the pictures. She wrote that it is just a matter of time and that she will meet Irrfan again when they will sit down and talk. Here is the quote she shared:

''Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about."

''Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that... Posted by Sutapa Sikdar on Friday, 29 May 2020

ALSO READ | Wajid Khan's funeral: The popular music composer laid to rest next to Irrfan Khan's grave

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020. The actor was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour and received treatment in the UK. After returning to India, he was getting treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, where he breathed his last because of the infection.

ALSO READ | Sutapa Sikdar puts up heartfelt note mourning one month of Irrfan Khan's sad demise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.