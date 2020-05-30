Sutapa Sikdar Puts Up Heartfelt Note Mourning One Month Of Irrfan Khan's Sad Demise

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar recently took to Instagram to put forth her thoughts as it has been one month since Irrfan Khan’s sad demise. The actor passed away on April 29, 2020, due to a colon growth at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She wrote about meeting him on the other side of the world, where they can have a hearty conversation.

Irrfan Khan’s wife writes an emotional note

Irrfan Khan’s sad demise came as a shock to the entire country. People were extremely distressed about the loss of such a talented actor and a great soul. His wife Sutapa Sikdar recently wrote an emotional note about not having him around anymore. She posted two pictures of the actor where he could be seen having some quality time with his wife. In the first picture, the couple could be seen lying on the grass. She could be seen hugging him from behind while he took the selfie from the top angle. They could both be seen wearing a pair of sunglasses each as they were relaxing together. In the second picture posted, Irrfan Khan could be seen lying alone on some freshly cut grass. He can be seen donning a bright yellow T-shirt with a yellow colour jacket. He can also be spotted with a smile as he is busy observing something.

In the caption for the post, Sutapa Sikdar has mentioned that it has been a month since his death. She went on to quote a beautiful dialogue from the Imtiaz Ali film, Rockstar. The quote talks about two lovers and their plan to meet and spend time on the other side of the world. She has translated the dialogue and written about meeting on a field that is beyond the right doings and the wrongdoings of anyone. She has also written that it is only a matter of time before they meet and have some quality conversations. Sutapa Sikdar has also mentioned in the captions that he is gone too soon. Have a look at the post with the note from Sutapa Sikdar’s Instagram and Facebook here.

