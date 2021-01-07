'Is Bobby Darling Pregnant?' Fan Asks Pakhi Sharma Over New Photo; Actor Responds

Bobby Darling aka Pakhi Sharma has an active fan following on social media where she keeps her fans updated with her life and posts pictures of herself regularly. However, a recent picture on Bobby Darling started doing rounds on social media and left a fan wondering if she was pregnant. The comment got Bobby Darling's attention and here is how Bobby Darling responded to the comment of by the netizen.

Fan wonders if Bobby Darling is pregnant

Bobby Darling aka Pakhi Sharma recently uploaded a picture in a black dress which she paired up with an orange stole and some jewellery. The actor captioned the post as, "Ye Kiska Intezaar aye Tanhaa Dil". Check out the recent picture below.

Fan asks if she is pregnant

As soon as the picture on Bobby Darling's Instagram went up, a fan left a comment asking if she was pregnant. The fan wrote, "Hi! Bobby, R u pregnant? (sic)".

Bobby Darling's response

When Bobby Darling noticed the comment, she quickly gave a response to that. She left two laughing emoticons on the comment in response. Check out the image below.

Image credits: Bobby Darling's Instagram

Other netizens also react

A number of people flocked to the recent picture of Bobby Darling and left their comments and reactions on it. Several fans of the actor sent love and warm regards to her and wished her best for the upcoming projects. Many other people asked her to upload more pictures of herself. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Bobby Darling's birthday

Bobby Darling aka Pakhi was born on January 10th, 1974.

Bobby Darling's Instagram

Recently, Bobby Darling uploaded a picture of herself where she captioned the post as, “Pyaar do Pyaar lo. Life is too short and unpredictable”. She was seen wearing minimum makeup with a bright pink lip stick and she rounded up her look with wearing intricate jewellery. Check out the recent picture below.

Bobby Darling career

Bobby Darling has been seen in several films and series. She was recently seen in Tiyasha Roy starrer TV series, Krishnakoli. The series featured Bobby Darling in the character of Karry, who was Aditya and Radharani’s make-up friend.

