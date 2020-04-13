Is Chahatt Khanna Dating Mika Singh? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours & 'Quarantine Love'

Popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh has now collaborated with his neighbour actor Chahatt Khanna for a new single. Titled ‘Quarantine Love’, the track was reportedly made during the lockdown that began last month due to coronavirus pandemic. Mika Singh has given his voice to the song while Chahatt Khanna will be featuring in the video of the song. However, before the news of their collaboration surfaced, the actress dropped a picture with the singer and wrote "Quarantine Love' that grabbed eyeballs and made the audience question is something was brewing between the two.

Chahatt breaks silence

In an interview with a media publication, Chahatt stated that several people were after her claiming that she broke their heart and many even advised to not date him. She added that there is also a section of fans who think she looks good with him. “Today only, I was having a laugh with my friends about this,” she said.

Chahatt revealed that many people unfollowed her, thinking that she is in a relationship with Mika. “I don’t know why people have problems with him, he is a very nice person. We had good fun while shooting. We shot for two days,” she said.

The actor also revealed that it was just her and Mika Singh who shot the video. However, both of them ensured to take all the precautionary measures while shooting the video. According to Chahatt Khanna, working with Mika Singh was super fun. She also exuded confidence that everyone would love the outcome. As per reports, Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna are planning to drop the track this week.

On the personal front, Chahatt was married to Bharat Narsinghani for 3 years, after which she married Farhan Mirza for 5 years, with whom she has two adorable daughters- Zohar Mirza and Amaira Mirza.

