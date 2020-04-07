Mika Singh Records New Single 'Quarantine Love' With Chahatt Khanna Amid Lockdown

Popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh has now collaborated with his neighbour actor Chahatt Khanna for a new single. Titled ‘Quarantine Love’, the track was reportedly made during the lockdown that began last month due to coronavirus pandemic. Mika Singh has given his voice to the song while Chahatt Khanna will be featuring in the video of the song.

In an interview with a news portal, Chahatt Khanna said that she and Mika Singh had plans of collaborating with each other for a long time. However, nothing materialised until the pandemic happened. Now that both of them were homebound and are neighbours, the duo thought of creating something exciting.

The actor also revealed that it was just her and Mika Singh who shot the video. However, both of them ensured to take all the precautionary measures while shooting the video. According to Chahatt Khanna, working with Mika Singh was super fun. She also exuded confidence that everyone would love the outcome. As per reports, Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna are planning to drop the track this week.

Chahatt Khanna was last seen on the big screen in the Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam. Mika Singh is setting an example for all the fans by donating food to the needy amid COVID-19 lockdown. The singer has done the noble work twice and has uploaded videos of the same on his Instagram profile. Have a look at it here:

The singer also felt positive when the entire nation came together to light candles at the door of their houses on Sunday at 9 pm. The singer gave all the credit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Have a look at it here:

