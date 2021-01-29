"Is Kajal Aggarwal's Husband Gautam Kitchlu A Rich Person?": Actor's Sister Nisha Responds

Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha on Friday hosted a 'True or False' session on Instagram and responded to a user who asked, if "Kajal's husband is a very rich person". Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Guatam Kichlu in Mumbai on October 30th.

Responding to the above question, Nisha wrote, "In every way- Most of all rich in wisdom and blessed with a beautiful heart." and tagged brother-in-law Gautam Kitchlu in the story. According to the reports, Kajal and Gautam dated for over 2 years before tying the knot. Gautam, an entreprenuer owns a company called Discern Living.

In a moving gratitude note on New Years', Kajal wrote, "Grateful for marrying the love of my life @kitchlug and our new beginnings. It wasn’t how we’d ideally expected and missed close family and friends who couldn’t make it but then - ‘Reality does not conform to the ideal, but confirms it’ cannot be thankful enough for the love and blessings! Grateful to resume work, taking a new leap into new ventures- @okie.gaming and @discernliving ‘s #Kitched - a labour of love taking shape and form is an indescribable feeling."

Kajal currently has several projects to her kitty like Indian 2, Hey Sinamika and the Tamil remake of Queen. She is also a part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action film Acharya. She came on board the project when Trisha walked out citing creative differences. She will also be making her digital debut with Venkat Prabhu's web series titled LIVE Telecast

