Kajal Aggarwal Shares Details About Her Role In Upcoming Movie 'Acharya'

Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal has recently shared details of her upcoming movie Acharya. Kajal took to her Instagram account and posted about her role as fans are looking forward to the release of the movie. Read further ahead to know more about Kajal Aggarwal’s Acharya and her role in it.

Details about Kajal Aggarwal’s Acharya

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the very active celebrities on social media. She makes sure to keep in touch with her fans and tries to maintain two-way communication. Recently, Kajal Aggarwal held a Q&A segment on Instagram. Out of the many questions that came her way, one was about the upcoming movie Acharya. A fan asked Kajal Aggarwal about how her on-screen character is going to be in Acharya. She replied to this question by saying, “Fabulous”. The actor further added that she has not played the “quintessential” for a very long time and has been missing it. Kajal revealed that the lockdown has reiterated her love for such feisty characters.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Acharya is an upcoming Telugu language action-drama movie, directed by Koratala Siva. The movie is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy, under the banners of their Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. Acharya movie cast has Karaj Aggarwal, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Sonu Sood as the lead characters. The project was launched on October 8, 2019, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadasami.

The movie initially cast South Indian actor Trisha as the lead female character but because of her creative differences with the makers of the movie, she walked out of the project. It was then when the makers of Acharya offered Kajal Aggarwal the part, who seemed to be very keen on being a part of the movie. Earlier, there were rumors that Mahesh Babu will be appearing in the movie for an extended cameo, but Chiranjeevi confirmed that his son Ram Charan will be playing that part. The shooting for the movie started in January 2020 but went to a halt in March 2020 due to the global pandemic. The makers resumed the shooting for Kajal Aggarwal's Acharya in November 2020. Acharya is expected to release in the theatres in 2021.

