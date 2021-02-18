Is Rajkummar Rao Starrer 'Roohi' A Sequel To His Horror Comedy 'Stree'?

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi is out and has created quite the buzz among fans on social media. It revolves around a female ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides. The trailer shows Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma dealing with Janhvi Kapoor who has been possessed by a ghost. Now, the trailer has left many fans wondering if Roohi is the sequel to Stree.

Roohi trailer

The movie will release on March 11, 2021.

Is Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi a sequel to Stree?

According to an interview published by Pinkvilla, Dinesh Vijan has clarified that Roohi and Stree are two independent films with different storylines. Reportedly, the producer has stated that the two stories shall meet at a later stage as they are set in the same universe of horror and comedy. But at the moment, Roohi and Stree are two independent ‘ghosts’ or ‘spirits’. The producer, however, did call Roohi the “crazier sister” of Stree and revealed that the writing for Roohi started much before Stree.

Stree details and plot

Stree starred Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Bannerjee in pivotal roles. The horror comedy film revolves around a village of Chanderi where people are under constant fear of a spirit they call “Stree”. The Stree is the spirit of a woman who attacks men at night during a festival in the village. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), along with his village friends decides to unravel the mystery and capture the Stree once and for all.

To accompany his on his mission, Vicky is joined by Shraddha Kapoor’s character who remains a mysterious woman throughout the film. Vicky and his friends go to a “Shastri” who knows how to get rid of the Stree. He tells the group the story of Stree and how to capture her and tells them that only Vicky can capture the spirit.

After much effort, the group manages to capture the spirit and Vicky successfully cuts the braid of the Stree, and she disappears. The mysterious woman (Shraddha Kapoor’s character) also leaves the city the next day, and Vicky bids her farewell, this time also forgets to ask her name. The woman on the bus merges Stree's braid with her hair and then vanishes from the bus, suggesting that she is a witch who has been out of braid since Stree's powers.

Stree ending expalined

The ending of the film could be interpreted in three ways, one that Shraddha Kapoor’s character was a witch from the beginning and she wanted to finish Stree for good. Stree found Shraddha’s character vulnerable and possessed her body to continue her hunt. Another interpretation is that Shraddha’s character was a regular person, interested in witchcraft, which is why she merged the Stree’s braid into hers to get her powers.

