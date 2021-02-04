Is Rakhi Sawant's Ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi Married To Ankita Goswami?

Abhishek Awasthi is an Indian actor and model who gained much recognition after he appeared in a couples' dance reality show in 2007. Rakhi Sawant's ex Abhishek, was often in news for his on and off relationship with Rakhi Sawant after they finally broke up in 2008. So who is Abhishek Awasthi with now and what is he up to? Read on to know details.

Abhishek Awasthi intro and Nach Baliye

Abhishek Awasthi is an Indian model and actor who stepped into the entertainment industry in 2007. Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Abhishek at the time, participated in a popular dance show, Nach Baliye season 3 with his then-girlfriend Rakhi Sawant. The duo was the runner up of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 3 and it was during this show when fans got to see their chemistry and about their love story.

Soon after the show ended, the two parted ways and went public about their break up. They claimed that they dated each other for 3 years and after several breakups and patch ups, they finally broke up for good. While Rakhi went on to do several other reality shows, Abhishek Awasthi also starred in various Hindi TV series.

Who is Abhishek Awasthi's wife?

After breaking up with Rakhi Sawant, Abhishek Awasthi married someone outside the entertainment industry. The actor is married to Ankita Goswami. Abhishek Awasthi got engaged to Ankita Goswami in February 2017. The two tied the knot on February 2018. Check out some of their pictures below.

Career of Abhishek Awasthi

In the year 2008, Abhishek was featured in a TV comedy series Jugni Chali Jalandhar. The series was a Pawan Parkhii and Jeetu Arora directorial and aired 330 episodes. The show starred Muskaan Mihani and Karan Goddwani in the lead roles.

Next, Awasthi went on to do another reality show, Zara Nach Ke Dikha.

Abhishek Awasthi was also seen in Chintu Chinki aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, which released in August, 2011. The show aired 130 episodes and was a Divyesh Pathak and Ashish Khurana directorial. The show starred Rajesh Kumar and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in titular roles and Dolly Minhas, Rakehs Bedi and Abhishek Awasthi in supporting roles.

Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai is another fictional comedy series that included Abhishek Awasthi as cast. The show was directed by Rajan Waghdhare and released on TV in September 2014. The show ran for only 60 episodes with Rajesh Kumar, Shweta Gulati as lead cast.

