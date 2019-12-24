Shweta Tiwari Style File: Best Outfits And Fashion Statements Of The Television Actor

Television actor Shweta Tiwari, popularly known for her character Prerna, has recently made her comeback on the television. The audience is loving and enjoying her performance in her on-going serial title Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She has recently made her digital debut with a web-series titled Hum Tum Aur Them in December 2019. Apart from her work, she also enjoys a massive fan following for her fashion statements. Her looks and style always manage to grab the attention of her fans and follower. Here are a few style statements of the actor which stole the hearts of her fans:

The 39-year-old actor appeared in a monochrome look for a promotional event in Delhi for her web-series. She wore a black and white floral print pant and overcoat with a blacktop. To complete her look she paired her orange earrings with pumps heels.

Prerna fame actor flaunted her style rules in a picture with son Reyaansh. She opted the casual look in white ripped jeans with paired with a plain pink T-shirt. She also carried a multi-colour handbag. Keeping her jewellery minimal, she wore a wristwatch and a pair of hoop earrings.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor pictured in a red Indo-western gown for a party. She complimented her shimmery red outfit with a golden colour grape work box-clutch. Keeping her look simple she added a pair of earrings and kept her straight hair open with side-partition.

Seems like orange is one of the favourite colour of Shweta from her wardrobe. Carrying a full orange look, she wore an orange kurta-palazzo with a shrug of the same colour. To complete her look she matched her outfit with a pair of golden shimmery kitten heels. She styles her hair in wavey shape.

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor flaunted her desi shade in a patiala-suit. She looked stunning in a black and yellow suit paired with juttis. She also added a golden pair of earrings and a bracelet for her attire.

