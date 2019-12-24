The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shweta Tiwari Style File: Best Outfits And Fashion Statements Of The Television Actor

Television News

Shweta Tiwari, popularly known as Prerna, has recently bagged appreciation for looks from her digital debut. Catch the best of her looks and outfits here.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
shweta tiwari

Television actor Shweta Tiwari, popularly known for her character Prerna, has recently made her comeback on the television. The audience is loving and enjoying her performance in her on-going serial title Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She has recently made her digital debut with a web-series titled Hum Tum Aur Them in December 2019. Apart from her work, she also enjoys a massive fan following for her fashion statements. Her looks and style always manage to grab the attention of her fans and follower. Here are a few style statements of the actor which stole the hearts of her fans:

The 39-year-old actor appeared in a monochrome look for a promotional event in  Delhi for her web-series. She wore a black and white floral print pant and overcoat with a blacktop. To complete her look she paired her orange earrings with pumps heels. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

READ | Shweta Tiwari Shares That Daughter Palak Wants To Sound Like Amitabh Bachchan

Prerna fame actor flaunted her style rules in a picture with son Reyaansh. She opted the casual look in white ripped jeans with paired with a plain pink T-shirt. She also carried a multi-colour handbag. Keeping her jewellery minimal, she wore a wristwatch and a pair of hoop earrings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

READ | Shweta Tiwari Seems To Be Getting Younger With Time; These Pictures Are Proof

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor pictured in a red Indo-western gown for a party. She complimented her shimmery red outfit with a golden colour grape work box-clutch. Keeping her look simple she added a pair of earrings and kept her straight hair open with side-partition. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

READ | Shweta Tiwari From 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Calls Varun Badola The Supporting Actor 

Seems like orange is one of the favourite colour of Shweta from her wardrobe. Carrying a full orange look, she wore an orange kurta-palazzo with a shrug of the same colour. To complete her look she matched her outfit with a pair of golden shimmery kitten heels. She styles her hair in wavey shape. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor flaunted her desi shade in a patiala-suit. She looked stunning in a black and yellow suit paired with juttis. She also added a golden pair of earrings and a bracelet for her attire.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shweta Tiwari Reveals Who She Thinks Should Win The Show

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DHONI NAMED CAPT OF CA'S ODI TEAM
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
DHAWAN SAYS IT IS A FRESH START