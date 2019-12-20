The Debate
Shweta Tiwari From 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Calls Varun Badola The Supporting Actor

Television News

Shweta Tiwari has made a comeback on the television screen with the daily soap Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony Tv. The show deals with a tabooed subject. Read on.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
shweta tiwari

The television soap Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is making headlines for its unique content. A young girl is trying to marry off her lonely widowed father to another woman. The cast of the soap consists of Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari. Recently, Shweta had taken to her Instagram account to post a BTS picture from the set with a funny caption.

Varun Badola is a supporting actor says, Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari has posted a picture of herself on a motorbike with Varun Badola where she is seen sleeping while leaning on his back. Shweta attached a hilarious caption with the post saying that she had broken up with Sleep but wants to get back together now. She also named her co-star Varun Badola as a "Supporting Actor". While it may seem that she was referring to Varun as a supporting cast in the serial, what she really meant might be that he is supporting her to complete her nap.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

The photo is from the sets of the daily soap, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The show airs on Sony TV at 10 pm from Monday to Thursday. Netizens have reacted hilariously to the post by Shweta Tiwari on her Instagram. Here are some of the reactions on the post:

Shweta tiwari in mere dad ki dulhan cast

Shweta tiwari in mere dad ki dulhan cast

Shweta tiwari in mere dad ki dulhan cast

Published:
