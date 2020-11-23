Is 'The Sky Is Pink' Based On A True Story? All About The Romantic Drama Film

The Sky is Pink is a romantic drama film and is currently available on Netflix. The film is based on a couple's love story, told through the eyes of Aisha Chaudhary, their spunky teenage daughter, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The film, The Sky Is Pink, got a good response from the audience. Talking about the details of the film, fans and viewers wonder if The Sky Is Pink is based on a true story? Read on to know more details about the series:

Is The Sky Is Pink movie a true story?

The Sky Is Pink starring actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary and her parents battling her unusual medical disorder, pulmonary fibrosis. Aisha is being played by Zaira Wasim in the film, and from what one can see in the trailer and movie clips, Aisha was seen as a happy soul who believed in a life to the fullest. Aisha Chaudhry passed away back in January 2015. But before she passes away, Aisha inspired millions of individuals through her book My Little Epiphanies and also with her numerous talks. Aisha has discovered that the secret to a content life is being happy. She shared that happiness is an attitude. She also said that happiness is doing what one really enjoys, and she also believes that it can only come from acceptance and that is also how she acknowledged her reality.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra's Proud Moment During The Promotions Of 'The Sky Is Pink'

The Sky Is Pink's true story

The film was among the most awaited movie releases in 2019. The film, The Sky Is Pink, was screened at the TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival). The whole cast of The Sky Is Pink also received a standing ovation at the festival. In the film, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar are seen playing the parents, while Zaira Wasim is playing their daughter. The movie also stars Rohit Saraf, Manas Mittal, and Rajshri Deshpande in crucial roles. The film was helmed by Shonali Bose and bankrolled by Ivanhoe Pictures, Purple Pebble Pictures, and RSVP Movies. The film was budgeted for ₹42,00,00,000 and managed to churn ₹33,85,60,000 worldwide.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'The Sky Is Pink': Lesser Known Facts About The Film

Also read | 'The Sky Is Pink' & Other Bollywood Films Based On Real Life Instances

Also read | The Sky Is Pink: All You Need To Know About Zaira Wasim's Role

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.