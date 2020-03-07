Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'The Sky Is Pink': Lesser Known Facts About The Film

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in the leading roles, The Sky Is Pink narrates the heart-wrenching story of Aisha Chaudhary, who succumbed to pulmonary fibrosis in 2015. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film managed to garner immense appreciation from fans and critics alike for its interesting star-cast and off-beat story plot. Released in October 2019, The Sky Is Pink also managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Here are a few facts lesser-known facts about the film.

The film is based on the real-life of Aisha Chaudhry, who passed away due to Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Reportedly, Zaira Wasim had requested the producers to keep her away from film's promotional events, as the actor had decided to quit films.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra shot for the movie until four days before her wedding in December 2018.

If the rumours are to be believed, the song Pink Gulaabi Sky was originally a part of the movie but was later edited out and used only as a promotional song, as the creative team felt that it disrupted the flow of the story.

The Sky Is Pink marks the comeback film of Priyanka Chopra after 4 years since Jai Gangajal, which released in 2016.

As per reports, Abhishek Bachchan was the director Shonali Bose's first choice to play the role of Niren Chaudhary.

As per reports, the Labrador in the movie has been wrongly named as Rolo, as, in real life, the Chaudhary family had two dogs, namely Rolo, which was a black pug and a Golden Lab named Coby.

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka Chopra's first film after her marriage.

Ishaan Chaudhary, who is Aisha Chaudhary's realm life brother, paid a tribute to his late sister by composing the song For Aisha, which was included in the film.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel. Expected to hit the streaming platform in late 2020, Citadel's plot is currently kept under wraps by the makers.

