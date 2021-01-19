Is 'Tribhanga' Based On Real Story? See Details About The Social-drama Here

The recent Netflix movie Tribhanga has become popular overnight after its release on Netflix. The Hindi social drama is written and directed by popular actor Renuka Shahane. The plot of the film revolves around a dysfunctional family of three women and their unconventional life choices. As the Tribhanga released on Netflix, a lot of people have been wondering about the plot of the movie and have been curious to know is Tribhanga based on a real story. For all the people who are wondering about the movie being a real story, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Tribhanga based on a real story?

According to a report by lifestyleasia.com, director Renuka Shahane has said that the Netflix film is not autobiographical. However, Renuka Shahane who has written and directed the film has mentioned that there are many parts of the film which are related to her personal experiences and her life. It is not clear which real-life experiences Renuka Shahane has put in in the movie. Renuka Shahane has also expressed her love for Odissi dance through the film’s title. It is an Indian classical dance pose from Odissi.

Anu resents her writer mother Nayantara Apte which is played by Tanvi Azmi. The third generation daughter, Masha is played by Mithila Palkar who is about to have a baby. The three generations and their life choices are what make up the movie’s plot. The film explores the dynamics and complexities of a mother-daughter relationship. The heartwarming tale is backed by Ajay Devgn in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra's Alchemy Films.

The official description about the movie on Netflix reads as, “When her estranged mother falls into a coma, a self-made single mom grapples with regret and resentment while reflecting on their strained relationship.” The makers had recently released the trailer of Tribhanga and it has been received well by the audience. The trailer is watched by more than 3 million people on Youtube and is liked by over 66 thousand people. Here is a look at the Tribhanga trailer.

