On Ashutosh Rana's Birthday, Here Are 10 Adorable Moments Of Him With Wife Renuka Shahane

Actor Ashutosh Rana, who has worked in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films, rings in his 53rd birthday today, i.e. November 10, 2020. Thus, to wish beloved husband on his special day, wife and actor Renuka Shahane penned a sweet note for him on her social media handles. Sharing a collage of his candid pictures on her Instagram handle, Renuka expressed her love for Ashutosh as she wrote, "Love you forever & beyond Happy birthday @ashutosh_ramnarayan (sic)".

For the unversed, the couple has been married for 19 years as they tied the knot back in May 2001. The then-love birds and now-man and wife have a love story that dates long before they decided to take their wedding vows in 2001. Thus, here's taking a look at the celebrity couple's love story along with 10 aww-dorable moments of them together:

Also Read | Ashutosh Rana Quiz: On 'Dusman' Actor's Birthday, Answers These Questions On His Trivia

On Ashutosh Rana's birthday, here's his relationship timeline with Renuka Shahane

According to a report by Bollywoodshaadis.com, it was on the sets of Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta's film titled Jayati, where Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane met for the first time through a common friend, singer Rajeshwari Sachdev. Although the film couldn't see the light of the day, it marked the beginning of a romantic journey for the actor duo. However, after their first meet, there was no contact between the two for a couple of months.

(Image credit: Renuka Shahane Instagram)

But, it all started when director Ravi Rai had hosted a Diwali party where both Ashutosh and Renuka were invited. However, the latter could not attend the party and was surprised by a voice mail from the Sangharsh actor wherein he wished her 'Happy Diwali'. That voicemail started an exchange of voice mails between the love birds which lead to love sparking between them.

(Image credit: Renuka Shahane Instagram)

(Image credit: Renuka Shahane Instagram)

Also Read | 'Love You Forever': Renuka Shahane Wishes Ashutosh Rana On His 53rd Birthday With Pics

After being in a courtship for three years after confessing their love for each other, the couple finally tied the knot in a traditional wedding in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The wedding was kept a private affair with the attendance of family and close friends only. The wedding was held in Damoh as it is the birthplace of Ashutosh Rana and reportedly the ceremonies were conducted as to how his spiritual guru wanted them to be.

(Image credit: Renuka Shahane Instagram)

(Image credit: Ashutosh Rana Instagram)

The actor couple has two sons together, Shouryamana and Satyendra. Back in May this year, Ashutosh and Renuka celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. Although the couple has been married for 19 years now, their pictures together shell out major couple goals for fans on social media till date.

(Image credit: Renuka Shahane Instagram)

Also Read | Ashutosh Rana's Birthday: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Take a look at Ashutosh Rana's photos with Renuka Shahane below:

(Image credit: Renuka Shahane Instagram)

(Image credit: Ashutosh Rana Instagram)

(Image credit: Renuka Shahane Instagram)

(Image credit: Renuka Shahane Instagram)

Also Read | Fans Notice Ashutosh Rana's Scream 'rip-off' In Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmi Bomb'; See Reactions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.