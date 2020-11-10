'Love You Forever': Renuka Shahane Wishes Ashutosh Rana On His 53rd Birthday With Pics

Ashutosh Rana turns 53 on November 10, Tuesday. As wishes are pouring in for the star, Renuka Shahane took to her Instagram handle and shared a birthday post wishing the former. Renuka posted a collage of Ashutosh Rana's candid pictures. She penned an adorable caption wishing Rana as she wrote, "Love you forever & beyond â¤â¤â¤ Happy birthday @ashutosh_ramnarayan â¤â¤â¤". Take a look at Renuka Shahane's Instagram post for Ashutosh Rana's birthday.

Renuka wishes Ashutosh on his 53rd birthday

Renuka Shahane shared a seven-picture collage. In this post, Ashutosh Rana can be seen sporting chic sunglasses. The actor left his long curly hair open. Fans went gaga over Renuka's post. More than 4k people liked the picture and 148 people commented on it.

Also Read | KBC Written Update Oct 23: Phool Basan Yadav and Renuka Shahane win Rs 50 lakh

Fans' reactions

One of the Instagram users wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir. Honoured to have His birthday shared with mine and wished by him as well.", while another added, "Happy happy bday to one of the most wonderful people I’ve met ! God bless him always @ashutosh_ramnarayan". One of Renuka Shahane's fans commented, "Happy birthday sirðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ may Sai Baba blessed you with good health and happinessðŸ™ðŸ™". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Renuka Shahane Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Karamveer Special: Renuka Shahane to accompany Phoolbasan Yadav

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana got married on May 25. They have two sons, namely Shauryaman Neekhra and Satyendra Neekhra. Recently, the Bollywood couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. Celebrating the same, Renuka Shahane took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback pic from the couple's wedding back in 2001.

Sharing the adorable candid picture on Instagram, Renuka Shahane also penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "You and I....what a beautiful world....19 years ago today.... love eternal â¤â¤â¤ @ashutosh_ramnarayan". Take a look at Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana's photo.

Also Read | Avinash Kharshikar passes away at age 74; actor Renuka Shahane offers condolences

On the work front, Ashutosh Rana has several movies lined up for the upcoming year. He will be seen in Prithviraj as Jayachand. He is also part of the cast ensemble of the comedy film Hungama 2, alongside Meezan Jafri, Shilpa Shetty and others. Ashutosh Rana will also be seen in a prominent role in films like Pagglait and Shamshera.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit wishes 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun' co-actor Renuka Shahane on birthday; see post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.