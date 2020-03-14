Is Lost Girls Based On A True Story? Here Is Mari Gilbert And Shannan Gilbert's Story

Lost Girls is a mystery film that streams on Netflix from March 13. The show revolves around a woman who is determined to find her missing daughter. The film is based on the crime story about a serial killer from New York's Long Island. Lost Girls Netflix is an adaptation of a 2013 non-fiction book of the same name which was written by Robert Kolker.

The movie features Amy Ryan who is essaying the role of Mari Gilbert, a single mother of three. Her daughter Shannan is an escort who goes missing after she meets a client at the Oak Beach area of Long Island. While Mari is searching for Shannan, the police discover the bodies of several women and most of them are believed to be sex workers.

Since the law has been ignoring the cases of sex workers. That is when Mari takes it upon herself to advocate her daughter's case by joining the families of other missing and murdered sex workers. She also convinces the police to carry on the investigation.

Is Lost Girls based on a true story?

Lost Girl is a true account of Shannan Gilbert's, an aspiring actor from the city of Jersey. Shannan Gilbert disappeared at the age of 24 on May 1 in the year 2010 after seeing a client. Reportedly, she made a call to 911 on the day she disappeared saying "they are trying to kill me".

During the search, police found the bodies of four other women in December 2010. These bodies were found near Gilgo Beach on Long Island's South Shore. Police suspected that a single serial killer was responsible for their deaths. When Shannan's remains were discovered on December 13 in 2011, the police said that they do not believe that her death was linked to the other murders by a serial killer. Instead, the police suspect that she was drowned. The Gilbert family was not ready to agree with this and they released an independent autopsy in the year 2016 that suggested Shannan could have been murdered.

Watch the trailer of Lost Girls here

Streaming now, #LostGirls is a haunting examination of gender and power, victimization and humanity. The first narrative feature from @lizgarbus, it looks at a still unsolved spate of killings by the ‘Craigslist Killer’ as detailed in a bestselling book by journalist @bobkolker. pic.twitter.com/J7JFJhJBD3 — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) March 13, 2020

