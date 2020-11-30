Isha Koppikar Narang And Timmy Narang Mark Their 11th Wedding Anniversary With Family

Isha Koppikar Narang is one of the very well-known names in the Indian movie industry. The actor is not only popular for her work on-screen but has also become a huge media personality over the years. Recently, Isha Koppikar Narang shared a glimpse of how she celebrated her eleventh marriage anniversary with Timmy Narang. Read further ahead to know all about Isha Koppikar's wedding anniversary celebrations.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre, Isha Koppikar, And Other Bollywood Stars Celebrating Karwa Chauth 2020

Isha Koppikar Narang and Timmy Narang’s wedding anniversary

Isha Koppikar Narang and Timmy Narang’s match is definitely made in heaven. The two started dating each other in June 2008, and on November 29, 2009, the couple got married. It has been over a decade that Isha and Timmy have been in a happy marriage.

Recently, on November 29, 2020, the couple completed eleven years of being married and they celebrated the occasion with their family. Isha Koppikar Narang took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a family picture with her husband, daughter, and her parents-in-law. She captioned the post, “Blessed to have a family who makes every celebration so special. Celebrating our 11th wedding anniversary at home! ðŸ˜âœ¨ #happyanniversarytous #celebration #familylove #love #gratitude”.

Also Read | Isha Koppikar Opens Up About Her Thoughts On Casting Couch In Bollywood

Isha Koppikar Narang then shared an adorable video on her official Instagram handle. In the video, Isha Koppikar Narang and Timmy Narang’s little baby girl, Rianna Narang, can be seen holding a plate with a cupcake that has a candle and asks her parents to blow the candle.

The family of three then blows the candle together after which Rianna Narang starts to eat the cupcake. Isha Koppikar Narang captioned this post, “Celebrations at home for our anniversary. Rianna you make everything so special for us. It was our anniversary and you made sure we had a sparkling shinning bright celebration. We both love you â¤ï¸ And a big thank you to My mother in law and father in law for helping Rianna plan and execute this for us #anniversarycelebration #family #love #gratitude #happiness”.

Also Read | Isha Koppikar Rings In Her Mother's Birthday, Gives A Sneak-peek Into The Celebrations

Just as Isha Koppikar Narang shared these sweet moments of her celebration on the internet, they went viral in no-time. Both the posts received over five thousand (5,000) likes in just a couple of hours. Not only fans but even celebrities like Neil Nitin Mukesh and Yasmin Karachiwala took to the comment section of the post to wish the couple.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre, Isha Koppikar, And Other Bollywood Stars Celebrating Karwa Chauth 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.