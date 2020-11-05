Sonali Bendre, Isha Koppikar, And Other Bollywood Stars Celebrating Karwa Chauth 2020

Karwa Chauth is celebrated with great pomp and excitement in India. It is a way in which married women show their love and affection towards their husbands. Karwa Chauth involves women fasting throughout the day and praying for their significant other’s long life and good health. Here’s how some of the Indian celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Isha Koppikar, and Hazel Keech celebrated Karwa Chauth 2020. Read further ahead to see pictures of how these actors celebrated Karwa Chauth 2020.

Karwa Chauth 2020 celebrations

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl’s chance meeting on the sets of a movie resulted in a lifelong friendship and love. On November 12, 2012, the couple tied the knot and has been in a happy marriage ever since. The actor has often mentioned at many media events that through the times when Sonali Bendre was getting treated for cancer, her husband was her pillar of support. On November 4, 2020, Sonali Bendre celebrated Karwa Chauth 2020, praying for the good health and long life of her husband, Goldie Behl.

Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang’s match is definitely made in heaven. The two started dating each other in June 2008, and on November 29, 2009, the couple got married to each other. It has been over a decade that Isha and Timmy have been in a happy marriage. On November 4, 2020, Isha Koppikar celebrated Karwa Chauth 2020, praying for the health and long life of her husband, Timmy Narang. Her adorable video and caption were loved by her fans and followers.

Hazel Keech

It is not very uncommon to see the world of Bollywood and cricket coming together. Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh’s adorable pairing is one of the most talked-about couples in the world of entertainment. The two got engaged in November 2015, and on November 30, 2016, the two tied the knot, and have been living in a happy marriage ever since. On November 4, 2020, Hazel Keech celebrated Karwa Chauth 2020, praying for the long life and good health of Yuvraj Singh.

