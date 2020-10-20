Isha Koppikar Rings In Her Mother's Birthday, Gives A Sneak-peek Into The Celebrations

Isha Koppikar recently celebrated her mother's birthday. On October 19, the actor took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of her mom's birthday celebrations. She shared a video and simply captioned it as 'Happy birthday Amma ðŸŽ‚â¤ï¸'. In this social media video, one can see Isha Koppikar's family singing the birthday song for the actor's mother. Take a look at Isha Koppikar's videos.

Isha Koppikar celebrates her mother's birthday

In this Instagram video, one can see Isha Koppikar's family, including her husband, daughter, father and other members. Isha Koppikar's family bought a heart-shaped red cake adorned with a floral design. In Isha Koppikar's videos, her mother held the former's daughter's hand and cut the cake.

Fans' reactions

Isha Koppikar's fans also wished her mother 'happy birthday'. One of the Instagram users wrote, 'So sweet A very happy birthday to aunty. Happiness n good health ðŸ˜Š'. Another user added, 'Happy birthday Amma ðŸŽ‚ðŸ’ðŸ˜ Sai Baba Bless You ðŸ™ŒðŸŒ¹'. One of Isha Koppikar's followers commented, 'God bless you Aunty Ji. happiness n good health AmmaðŸ™ Love you AuntyðŸŽ‚ðŸ«', while another wished the actor's mother as, 'happy birthday Nandini pachchi...ðŸ˜ May God bless you with the pinkest of health and loads of happiness always..â¤ï¸'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front

On the work front for Isha Koppikar, the actor will next be seen in a Tamil film named Ayalaan. Helmed by R. Ravikumar, the Tamil-language science fiction film is bankrolled by R. D. Raja and Kotapadi J. Rajesh under their production banners 24AM Studios and KJR Studios. Apart from Isha Koppikar, the film also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar in lead roles with Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Bhanupriya, Bala Saravanan, David Broughton Davis, Vekkey and Shan in supporting roles. Isha Koppikar is also part of the cast ensemble of Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau. It stars Divyendu Sharma, Sulagna Panigrahi, alongside Isha. The film is helmed by Ankur Bhatia.

