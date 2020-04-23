Isha Koppikar Gets Nostalgic As She Shares Throwback Picture From When She Was 16

Isha Koppikar has given some versatile range of performances in her career with films like Krishna Cottage, Don, Amdhani Atthani Karcha Rupaiya, LOC Kargil and 36 China Town. Isha Koppikar recently went on a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of herself from her modelling days when she was just 16 years of age. The monochrome picture has Isha Koppikar looking ethereal as she sports an intense stare.

Isha Koppikar shared a stunning picture from her modelling days

Isha Koppikar also can be seen acing her eye makeup in the beautiful picture. The picture has Isha Koppikar sporting a ring. Take a look at Isha Koppikar's lovely picture from her modelling days.

Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor was seen mocking the sequel of Don. For the unversed, Isha Koppikar starred in the first film but was not a part of Don’s sequel. When the actor was quipped on why she was not a part of Don 2, Isha Koppikar replied saying that she also does not know the reason behind it.

Isha Koppikar revealed if she will be a part of Don 3

Isha revealed that she was also expecting to be a part of Don 2, however, she doesn’t know what happened. Isha Koppikar made an interesting revelation that the makers of Don 2 changed the entire theme. She added that the movie also did not perform well at the box office. The Krishna Cottage actor was also asked if she would appear in Don 3 if it was ever made. Isha Koppikar was quick to reply with a 'yes' and added that she would go check with filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and tell him that her fans now want to see her in Don 3.

