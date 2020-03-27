Shibani Dandekar Feels 'lucky' She Has Someone To Cuddle And It's Not Farhan Akhtar

The lovebirds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's social media feed has often given some major couple goals to their fans and followers. From writing adorable captions to giving a sneak peek into their whereabouts, they have never missed an opportunity to express their love for each other. But the recent post of Shibani Dandekar suggests that she has found someone else to cuddle amid the quarantine.

Interestingly, Shibani Dandekar shared a picture, which also features her pet dog Tyson. Shibani is posing while enjoying the warmth of her blanket. Meanwhile, her pet dog Tyson is sleeping. Instagramming her picture, the 39-year-old actor-singer wrote a caption that read, 'Lucky with all this social distancing I have someone to cuddle #babygirlTyson #mamalife ❤️'. Her post received more than 35k likes within hours. A few of her fans poured their love in the comments section and flooded it with heart emoticons.

Check out the post below:

Apart from this, amid the outbreak of Coronavirsu COVID-19, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are grabbing the attention of fans. They have shared multiple posts on their Instagram feed. In one of the recent posts of Shibani, her alleged beau Farhan Akhtar is seen playing with the pet dog Tyson. The video post highlights the adorable bond Farhan shares with Tyson.

Recently, a couple of days back, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor also shared a picture of Tyson on his social media handle. The 46-year old actor wrote a short caption that read, 'Pick me up ❤️ #tystagram'. The picture features Tyson sitting. Catch a glimpse of it below.

