Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 2' Dissed By Isha Koppikar For THIS Reason

Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar played an important role in Don. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor was seen mocking the sequel of Don. For the unversed, Isha Koppikar was not a part of Don’s sequel.

ALSO READ| Shibani Dandekar Feels 'lucky' She Has Someone To Cuddle And It's Not Farhan Akhtar

When the actor was asked why she was not a part of Don 2, Isha Koppikar replied saying that she also doesn’t know the reason behind it. The diva was expecting to be a part of Don 2, however, she doesn’t know what happened. According to Isha Koppikar, the makers of Don 2 changed the entire theme. She added that the movie didn't perform well at the box office.

ALSO READ| Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' Has Many Peppy Numbers That Will Make You Groove

However, according to statistics, Don 2 made double the money when compared to the first film. The first film starring Isha Koppikar and Priyanka Chopra reportedly grossed around Rs. 106 crores worldwide. The sequel Don 2 earned Rs. 200 crores worldwide. Both the movies were helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

ALSO READ| Farhan Akhtar's Throwback Pic With Hrithik Roshan From 'ZNMD' Makes Fans Nostalgic

The actor was also asked if she would appear in Don 3 if it was ever made. Isha Koppikar replied with a 'yes' and added that she would go check with Farhan Akhtar and tell him that her fans want to see her in Don 3. The speculations about Don 3 have been doing the rounds since a very long time. However, there's no confirmation from the makers yet.

ALSO READ| Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Star In Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani's 'Fukrey 3'?

According to media reports, Farhan Akhtar is reportedly busy with his upcoming flicks and music career. Farhan Akhtar hasn’t directed any movie for nine years. The last movie helmed by him was Don 2 in the year 2011. There has been no official confirmation from the makers that if Don 3 is being made.

ALSO READ| Isha Koppikar Gets Criticised For 'ignorant' Comments On Rajinikanth And Ajith, Netizens Fume

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.