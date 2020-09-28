Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday Get Goofy As 'Khaali Peeli' Release Date Inches Closer

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's upcoming movie Khaali Peeli will soon be releasing, on October 2, 2020. The two recently expressed their excitement for the same with a delightful post. Ananya and Ishaan can be seen 'getting goofy' inside a taxi in the video.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter get goofy

Talking about the post which Ananya shared on her social media, in the first video both she and Ishaan can be seen making funny expressions in a taxi as it gets hit by a speed breaker. While Ishaan can be seen in the costume of a taxi-driver, Ananya can be seen in a sleeveless salwar-kameez with traditional Jhumkas. In the other video, the camera zooms in close to Ananya's eyes which is a hilarious sight to witness. In the last video, Ananya can be seen shaking her head dramatically along with the noise of the accelerator while Ishaan breaks out into laughter.

Ananya Panday expresses her excitement for the release of Khaali Peeli

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor captioned the post stating how there are just 4 days to go for the release of Khaali Peeli and that they are clearly excited for the same. She also hinted that their crazy antics inside the taxi is due to the fact that they have been sitting inside the same for the last 9 hours. The actor then announced that their film will be releasing on October 2, 2020, on the OTT streaming platform, Zee Plex Official. Some of her fans reacted with heart and fire emojis on the post. Take a look at the post shared by the Student Of The Year 2 actor along with reactions of some fans to the same.

The makers of Ishaan and Ananya's Khaali Peeli recently had shared the trailer of the film after creating excitement amongst the fans for a long time. Khaali Peeli's trailer was released on YouTube apart from the two actors sharing it on their social media. The trailer is 1 minute and 53 seconds-long and promised an adrenaline rush as the characters of Ishaan and Ananya are running for their lives from a local goon, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, who is also the antagonist of the movie. The film's songs namely Duniya Sharma Jayegi and Tehas Nehas are also out.

