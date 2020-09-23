Ishaan Khatter's 'Khaali Peeli' To Release In Drive-in Theatres In Gurugram And Bangalore

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli will soon be releasing on Zee Plex. Khaali Peeli's release date is October 2, 2020. Film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that the film will also be released on drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru, apart from Zee5 and Zee Plex. He shared the details on his social media.

Taran Adarsh shares details about Khaali Peeli's release date

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli is all set to premiere on Zee Plex on October 2. Film critic Taran Adarsh recently shared a post about Khaali Peeli's release date and other details. He informed the audience that the Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer will also be releasing in drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bangalore.

The Gurgaon Talkies and few other drive-in theatres in Gurugram, Haryana, and some drive-in theatres in Bangalore will be screening Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli. He also shared a picture of the two lead actors from the film. Ishaan Khatter is leaning on a taxi while Ananya Panday is seen seated on it.

Khaali Peeli trailer

The makers of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli recently shared the trailer of the film after creating excitement amongst the fans for a long time. Khaali Peeli trailer was released on Youtube apart from the two actors sharing it on their social media. The trailer lasts for 1 minute 53 seconds and seems fun as Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are running for their lives from a local goon, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, who is also the antagonist. The film's songs Duniya Sharma Jayegi and Tehas Nehas have made quite the headlines in the last few days. Take a look at the trailer:

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and jointly produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios, Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The Khaali Peeli cast includes Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday along with Jaideep Ahlawat in a negative role. The plot revolves around Pooja and Blackie who were childhood sweethearts. However, they got separated when they were young due to certain circumstances. Pooja who is now a prostitute runs away from her brothel stealing a huge amount and meets Blackie the taxi driver. Their chase and escape begin as a goon and the police follow them.

