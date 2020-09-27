Shraddha Kapoor Vs Ananya Panday: Who Wore Balloon Sleeves Dress Better?

There are several Bollywood divas known for their love for fashion. They are often spotted at various events in unique, stylish outfits. Often, it also happens that actors end up sporting similar outfits. Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday once donned a kind of similar patterned outfit but with different styles. Take a look at their pictures and decide which actor donned the dress in a better way:

Shraddha Kapoor vs Ananya Panday: Fashion face-off

Shraddha Kapoor

During the promotion of her film Baaghi 3, the actor looked her absolute best when she stepped out in the town donning a holographic lantern sleeves dress along with strappy heels. The Street Dancer 3D actor looked gorgeous in a dress which featured an intricate sequin design. Her dress had a deep V neckline. Her see-through balloon sleeves stole all the attention and limelight. For her hair, Shraddha Kapoor opted for middle parting and kept her long tresses straight. Kapoor kept her makeup subtle and opted for pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and loads of blusher.

Ananya Panday

Ever since she made her big debut, Ananya Panday has always been the talk of the town for her fashion choices. In the recent past, the Student of the Year 2 actor was seen sporting a glittery white bodycon with the puffed sleeves. The actor looked stunning in the white outfit. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was her flashy belt which read, “24 hours online”. Sharing the pictures with her fans on social media, Ananya Panday wrote, “24 hours online 🤪”.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3. The movie marked the third film of the Baaghi franchise. It also starred Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics but went on to become the second highest-grossing film of 2020.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday will be seen next in the upcoming movie Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in the role of the antagonist. In the movie, Ananya will play the role of a dancer who steals jewellery and cash at midnight and escapes in a taxi numbered 6969. The film is being directed by Maqbool Khan and will start streaming on Zee5 from October 2 onwards.

