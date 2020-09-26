What Was Ishaan Khatter Up To This Week On Social Media? Check Out His Top Posts

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has been sharing stills and posters from the making of his upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. He will star alongside Ananya Panday in the lead role. Recently, he has been quite active on social media with the promotions of the comedy-drama flick. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about Ishaan Khatter’s past week. Read on:

What was Ishaan Khatter up to on social media?

Ishaan Khatter has been actively sharing posts through his social media handles from the past week. He revealed the character of actor Jaideep Ahlawat in Khaali Peeli. He also shared some of the BTS pictures featuring him as Yusuf Chikna alongside Anup Soni.

While Ahlawat and Soni are pointing guns at someone, Ishaan Khatter is seen giving quirky expressions. The actor wrote, “In film ladai-jhagda ek taraf… Behind the screams toh apan team hain 😝 Milo apni pichhar ke gentle giant se - Yusuf Chikna 🔥." Check out the photo:

In another post, Ishaan Khatter posted some fun behind-the-scenes moments with director Maqbool Khan. For the edited picture, he used the hashtag Taxi Diaries to express his excitement for the shoot. Khatter wrote, “Don’t push others down, lift each other up ✊🏼. Our vibe on the sets of #KhaaliPeeli 😝 #taxidiaries🚕💥 with my director&brother @macriaan”.

Ishaan Khatter announced the release date of Khaali Peeli movie through his official Instagram handle. In a series of BTS photos with co-star Ananya Panday and director Maqbool Khan, he wrote the caption in a quirky style. The actor penned, “Yeh apun ko start se ich chaabi laga reli 😝@ananyapanday #taxidiaries🚕💥 #KhaaliPeeli Zooming to your screens: 2nd Oct on @zeeplexofficial 💨.”

Ishaan Khatter has also grabbed eyeballs with his new avatar as a taxi driver. The actor has donned an all-brown costume in a kaali-peeli taxi. The actor captioned his pictures, “Zalzala aane ko hai..”. See photos:

He released the poster of Khaali Peeli movie and dropped its trailer on Instagram’s IGTV through his official handle. Since then, he has been promoting the film before its release with several BTS moments that you must check out right away. The actor has also been talking about the movie on Zeeplex Official at ₹299. Check out his posts:

