Ishaan Khatter Finds Solace In Ananya Panday Post Alleged Break-up With Janhvi Kapoor?

After making a debut in Bollywood with Beyond the Clouds, Ishaan Khatter shared screen space with the debutante Janhvi Kapoor in Karan Johar’s Dhadak. Apart from being lauded for their sizzling onscreen chemistry in the film, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor also created headlines for their relationship rumours, as they were spotted hanging out together on several occasions. However, it was recently reported that Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan broke up, and Ishaan has now found a great company in co-star Ananya Panday. Here are the details.

Are Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday dating?

As reported, an insider informed a leading news portal that Ishaan Khatter has found solace in none other than his Khaali Peeli co-star, Ananya Panday. The source added Ishaan Khatter has now found a great company in Ananya Panday, as the duo hit it off really well during the shoot of Khaali Peeli, where they became extremely close. Meanwhile, Ishaan has been extremely caring and protective of Ananya Panday, as the actor got a shoulder to cry on since his breakup with Kapoor, as shared by the source to the portal.

As per the report, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are dating and do not want to come out in open about the news as of yet. It added that Ananya and Ishaan haven't really told too many of their close friends either. It remains to see how things turn out for the actors, mentioned the source to the portal.



What's next for Ananya Panday and Ishaan?

Ananya Panday and Ishaan will be next seen in Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a romantic entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar. Slated to hit the theatres on 12 June, Khaali Peeli also stars Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles.

Ananya also has Shakun Batra's next project in her kitty. Reportedly, the untitled movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leading roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

