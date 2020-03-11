Unseen Throwback Photos Of Ishaan Khatter-Shahid Kapoor Surface Online; See Pics

Shahid Kapoor and his half-brother Ishaan Khatter share an adorable bond. While the brother duo is often seen spending time together or featuring on each other’s Instagram, it has been revealed that Shahid Kapoor’s little brother often accompanied him to many public events. Way before Ishaan Khatter rose to fame after his film Dhadak, he was seen attending a public event with his brother Shahid Kapoor. Pictures of a little Ishaan Khattar along with a then Bollywood newbie Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao have gone viral on Instagram. Check out the pictures here.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's throwback pictures

In the pictures that surfaced online, Ishaan Khatter is seen wearing a black and yellow coloured sweatshirt. While Shahid Kapoor is seen wearing a denim jacket and a white coloured t-shirt. He paired the look with a pair of similar coloured jeans. in another picture, Ishaan Khatter is seen attending the event with Shahid Kapoor as well as his Vivah and Ishq Vishk co-star Amrita Rao. Amrita Rao is seen looking gorgeous in a wavy hairdo and some dramatic makeup.

Shahid Kapoor’s parents Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem parted ways a few years after Shahid Kapoor was born. Neelima Azeen remarried actor Rajesh Khatter and has a son, Ishaan Khatter with him. While the two are not siblings, the two have been inseparable and are often seen praising one another. Ishaan Khatter even made his debut on the popular celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan last year with his brother Shahid Kapoor.

Ishaan Khatter will be seen romancing Ananya Panday in the romantic action movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner. Khaali Peeli is set to release on June 12, 2020.

