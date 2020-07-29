Ishaan Khatter On Unequal Opportunities In Bollywood: 'Hardworkers Surpass Talented Ones'

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, actor Ishaan Khatter spoke about having equal opportunities in Bollywood and opined that there are many factors that weigh into one’s ‘success, positioning or recognition, whatever it is that people define success by’. Adding to the same, Ishaan Khatter remarked that opportunities are unequal in Bollywood, however, everyone has their own journey to walk on. Backing his claims, Ishaan Khatter explained that sometimes people are given opportunities before their time and they fail to make the most of it, however, there are people to pave their way to the top through ‘hard work and consistency’, despite having limited opportunities.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter & Tanya Maniktala Stun In Traditionals In 'A Suitable Boy' New Still

'Hardworking people surpass the talented ones': Ishaan

The actor opined that instead of mulling or crying about not having equal opportunities, one should make the most of what one gets. Adding to the same, Ishaan Khatter mentioned that eventually he/she will get their deserved light and space. The actor added that he has personally seen hardworking people and surpass the talented ones.

Also Read | 'I Only Wore It...': Ishaan Khatter Clarifies Why He Was Wearing A Mask While Working Out

All about Ishaan's next- A Suitable Boy:

Starring Tanya Maniktala, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Razv, Ishaan and Tabu in the leading roles, A Suitable Boy is a vast, panoramic tale, which charts the fortunes of four large families and explores India and its rich culture at a crucial point in its history. Directed by Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy also stars Ram Kapoor and Sharvari Deshpande in prominent roles. The upcoming TV series is an adaptation of the book, which is authored by Vikram Seth. Published in 1993, A Suitable Boy is one of the longest novels ever published in a single volume in the English language. If the reports are to be believed, a sequel novel titled- A Suitable Girl was planned, however, was not published due to unknown reasons.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Gets Trolled By Twitterati After Release Of First Look Of 'Phone Bhoot'

What's next for Ishaan Khatter?

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Ishaan will be next seen in Khaali Peeli. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a romantic entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar. Slated to hit the theatres later in 2020, Khaali Peeli also stars Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Reportedly, the movie is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Zee Studios.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter & Tanya Maniktala Stun In Traditionals In 'A Suitable Boy' New Still

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.