Ishaan Khatter & Tanya Maniktala Stun In Traditionals In 'A Suitable Boy' New Still

Recently, on Instagram, a new still from Netflix's original A Suitable Boy started surfing, which featured Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala. In the new still, Ishaan Khatter is seen sporting a traditional outfit in an off-white sherwani teamed with blue colour safa. Meanwhile, Tanya Maniktala is seen standing beside Ishaan in a purple traditional saree. Tanya Maniktala also went for a few jewellery pieces, such as golden earrings, a necklace and a gajra. The duo is posing with all-smiling faces. Scroll down to take a look.

A Suitable Boy's new still feat. Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala

All about A Suitable Boy

Featuring Tanya Maniktala, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Razv, Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in the leading roles, A Suitable Boy is a vast, panoramic tale. It will chart the fortunes of four large families and explore India and its rich culture at a crucial point in its history. Directed by Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy will also star Ram Kapoor and Sharvari Deshpande in prominent roles. The upcoming TV series is an adaptation of the book, which is authored by Vikram Seth. Published in 1993, A Suitable Boy is one of the longest novels ever published in a single volume in the English language.

In the show, Khatter plays Maan, a politician's son (Kapoor), smitten by a courtesan Saeeda Bai (Tabu). "A Suitable Boy has been an enriching experience and I’m ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I’ve read and portraying him on screen has been a delight," Khatter said in a statement.

What's next for Ishaan Khatter?

Meanwhile, Ishaan will be next seen opposite Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a romantic entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar. Slated to hit the theatres later in 2020, Khaali Peeli also stars Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Apart from Khaali Peeli, recently, Ishaan confirmed his another project, PhoneBhoot, which will also have Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. The upcoming film will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.

