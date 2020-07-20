Ishaan Khatter Gets Trolled By Twitterati After Release Of First Look Of 'Phone Bhoot'

Ishaan Khatter has currently become the fodder for memes on social media after Farhan Akhtar announced his upcoming project titled Phone Bhoot. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Ishaan, who made his debut in Bollywood alongside Janhvi Kapoor with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, is being trolled for bagging big banner films back-to-back because of being Shahid Kapoor's brother.

Twitterati troll Ishaan Khatter after Phone Bhooth's first look release

Phone Bhoot is touted to be a horror-comedy that is jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The makers of the film made an official announcement about the film on July 20, 2020, on social media by sharing the first look of Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant of the Gully Boy fame. Sharing the first look of Phone Bhoot, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "The one-stop-shop for all Bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in your nearest cinema in 2021".

However, soon after the makers dropped the poster on social media, Ishaan Khatter received a lot of backlash by Twitterati on the micro-blogging platform. Amid the on-going nepotism debate in Bollywood, Ishaan's poster release was not received well by the masses and netizens began sharing jokes and memes on the Dhadak actor, with many referring to him as 'a nepo kid'.

One user tweeted writing, "#IshaanKhatter he is trending again and given chance in movies. Despite having no acting skills" while another wrote, "#IshaanKhatter Acting Skills Zero, getting movies because of Shahid connection, talent Zero".

On the other side, many came for Ishaan's rescue too as one user wrote, "I don't think #IshaanKhatter is not talented . Seen his work He has potential . Balance will be when outsiders too get equal chance ,not when we pull down even the talented people from Nepo group down and only see outsiders. Iss movie me sidhart b hai .. So ok ...must watch!".

#IshaanKhatter he is trending again and given chance in movies. Despite having no acting skills. pic.twitter.com/soNpWRHRSE — Giriraj singh rathore (@Giriraj50884478) July 20, 2020

Bolloywood giving chances to nepo kids with 0% acting skills....

Meanwhile

Bollywood to audience👇#IshaanKhatter pic.twitter.com/o0jErtGn3e — Kavana (@Kavana14887942) July 20, 2020

With no talent #IshaanKhatter is getting films



Meanwhile talented bollywood actors pic.twitter.com/CkFik6KU5h — Sohail Alim (@alim_sohail) July 20, 2020

Non talented person like #IshaanKhatter is getting movies,



why??????



Bollywood Nepotism ::: pic.twitter.com/br5UibYOLR — PHilosophic βҽąʂէ💫 (@Mohitnomics) July 20, 2020

I don't think #IshaanKhatter is not talented .

Seen his work

He has potential .

Balance will be when outsiders too get equal chance ,not when we pull down even the talented people from Nepo group down and only see outsiders.

Iss movie me sidhart b hai ..

So ok ...must watch! — manushi (@ariesmannu1) July 20, 2020

Those Who Are Defaming #IshaanKhatter Please Go And See his debut movie Beyond The Clouds Before Commenting on his acting skills pic.twitter.com/XQeuqdwzCt — Jagdeep Mohanta (@jagdeep8812) July 20, 2020

Talking about Phone Bhoot, the film will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The film's shoot is scheduled to go on floors later this year, once the on-going COVID-19 crisis goes back to normalcy. It will be releasing at the box office next year, in 2021.

