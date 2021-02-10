Ishaan Khatter posting Meryl Streep's quote On Her Success A Message For Kangana Ranaut?

Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram handle to share a quote by Oscar winner Meryl Streep. This comes after Kangana Ranaut compared herself to the legendary actress and wrote that she has 'raw talent like Streep for layered character depictions.'

Kangana went on to praise herself and also claimed that 'there is no other actress on this globe' that displays the 'kind of range' she does. The quote Ishaan shared on his Instagram handle by Meryl Streep was made in a 2006 address at Princeton University and humbly reads, "My achievement, if you can call it that, is that I've basically pretended to be extraordinary people my entire life, and now I'm being mistaken for one."

Kangana's tweets comparing herself to Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot, Marlon Brando, and Tom Cruise invited criticism from many on social media but that didn't stop Kangana from putting forth her argument. She also stated that those highlighting Meryl Streep's Oscars, should know that she had not won the National Award or Padma Shri like Kangana.

Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

In the end, she tweeted that most of the comments have been 'encouraging’, however, the ones who didn’t agree with her just ‘bullied or trolled’ her without any ‘logical counter argument/proof' of actor's filmography that could match hers.

The Tanu Weds Manu finally concluded that she stands 'vindicated.'

Today most of the comments have been encouraging,the ones who didn’t agree with me just bullied or trolled, didn’t give any logical counter argument/proof of somebody’s filmography which shows range and brilliance like mine. So let’s be fair all n all I stand vindicated, thanks. https://t.co/hmsQogFUvW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

